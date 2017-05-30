Labour: Free childcare pledge 'will help more than one million families'

More than one million families will benefit from Labour's plan to overhaul "patchy" childcare provision, the party has said, as it focuses on its manifesto plans to roll-out free care to all two to four-year-olds.

If Labour come to power after the General Election, they will seek to ensure that every child is given a good chance in life, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader has put the creation of a "national education service" at the heart of his party's election campaign, which would extend 30 hours of free childcare each week to all children before they start school, regardless of family circumstances.

The policy would benefit more than 1.3 million children as current rules mean only 40% of two-year-olds qualify, while many working parents with three and four-year-old children are missing out, according to Labour.

Mr Corbyn said: "The Labour party believes every child, no matter what their background, deserves a good start in life, and that childcare costs shouldn't be a barrier for parents who want to go back to work.

"The current patchy support for childcare is holding back too many families.

"High-quality childcare can transform a child's life chances and make it much easier for parents to work."