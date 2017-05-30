Liam Gallagher wants to 'pick people up' with charity gig for victims

Liam Gallagher has said he is "looking forward to some serious RnR" ahead of his first solo gig in Manchester.

The former Oasis star will perform at the O2 Ritz on Tuesday night, with the money raised to be donated to the Manchester Evening News' (MEN) British Red Cross appeal, which was set up to help relatives of those affected by the tragedy.

Gallagher wrote on Twitter: "Good morning Manchester looking forward to some serious RnR tnight as you were LG x"