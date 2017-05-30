- ITV Report
Liam Gallagher wants to 'pick people up' with charity gig for victims
Liam Gallagher has said he is "looking forward to some serious RnR" ahead of his first solo gig in Manchester.
The former Oasis star will perform at the O2 Ritz on Tuesday night, with the money raised to be donated to the Manchester Evening News' (MEN) British Red Cross appeal, which was set up to help relatives of those affected by the tragedy.
Gallagher wrote on Twitter: "Good morning Manchester looking forward to some serious RnR tnight as you were LG x"
Speaking to the MEN about his decision to donate the money, he said: "I just knew I had to. I'm not in it for the money.
"The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can.
"I want to try and help pick people up.
"People like me, doing what we do, it's our duty to give people a good time."
Tickets to Liam's Ritz show on Tuesday May 30th sold out within minutes after he announced a surprise mini-tour last Friday.