Man arrested on suspicion of murder after bodies of woman and two children found

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of a woman and two children were found at an address in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said they launched an investigation after they were called to a ground floor flat in Falkner Street in the Toxteth area of the city at around 7.30pm after concern for the safety of the occupants.

Officers said they believed the incident to be "domestic related" and they are not seeking anyone else at this stage of the investigation.

The arrested man has been taken to hospital after falling ill.

A post mortem will be carried out on the deceased to establish the cause of death.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, residents in Falkner Street had been evacuated from their homes over concerns about a fuel leak.

Police closed the street and urged people in neighbouring roads to remain indoors and keep windows closed.

Anyone with information should call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 4065 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.