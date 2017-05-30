- ITV Report
-
Manchester attack: Police search property in Wigan
Police are searching a property in Wigan in connection with the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.
A bomb disposal team was deployed to the address on Springfield Street on Tuesday evening as Greater Manchester Police urged the public to avoid the area.
Springfield Street was evacuated last Thursday after the discovery of "potentially suspicious items".
Twitter users posted photos of the property said to be subject to the latest raid shortly after police removed a security cordon.
It comes just hours after Manchester Victoria railway station reopened following last Monday's terror attack.
Twenty-two people, including many teenagers, died when 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated an explosive as people left an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.
Officers, who have raided several properties as part of their investigation, are appealing for help finding a blue suitcase which Abedi was seen carrying in CCTV prior to the attack.
Fourteen men have been arrested so far and remain in custody as police continue to piece together how the plot unfolded.