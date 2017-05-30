Manchester blast victim thanks stranger who came to her rescue

A stranger who stopped to help a 14-year-old girl in the seconds after the Manchester Arena bombing has been hailed a hero as she was reunited with the teenager and her mum. Jennifer Lee came to Ella McGovern's aid as concert-goers ran for their lives after the youngster was struck by last Monday's suicide blast, suffering shrapnel injuries to her leg. The teen's perforated eardrums meant she couldn't hear her mum as she called home for help. Although Jennifer said she was aware a second blast might be imminent, she said she "just wanted to help" the stranded girl, who days later put out a social media appeal to help find the young woman who came to her rescue and calmed her panicked mum Louise.

Ella McGovern said she could not hear anything in the aftermath of the bombing after the Ariana Grande concert. Credit: ITV's Good Morning Britain

Ella, who has struggled to walk since the bombing, described her desperation as the three recounted the aftermath of the deadly blast on ITV's Good Morning Britain. "At the time you've got loads of panic," she said. "It was really stressful to deal with." Louise said she felt "extremely distressed" at home as she was unable to talk to her daughter in her time of need. "I couldn't get to Ella. She couldn't hear me because her eardrums were perforated. It was a complete lack of communication," she said.

Jennifer Lee said she did not consider herself a hero. Credit: ITV's Good Morning Britain

Ella said Jennifer "calmed me and my mum down" and helped arrange a place for them to meet, after putting in an emergency call for help. Louise added: "To hear Jenny's voice down the phone to say, 'I'm with your daughter, she's fine, she's ok and I've called an ambulance' was amazing for me. It was an instant relief." Jennifer said she had been reassured by her boyfriend's calmness, saying: "He relaxed me and reassured me."

Louise McGovern said the family considered Jennifer a genuine hero. Credit: ITV's Good Morning Britain