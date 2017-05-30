Car bombing outside Baghdad ice cream parlour kills 13 and wounds 24

A car bombing outside a popular ice cream parlour in Baghdad has killed 13 people and wounded 24.

The attack in Iraq's capital came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours and then break the fast after sundown, meaning Baghdad's restaurants and cafes quickly fill up at night.

So-called Islamic State said they were behind the attack which Iraqi officials said involved remotely detonated explosives in a parked car.

Videos posted on social media in the aftermath of the blast showed scenes of chaos with many wounded lying on the ground.