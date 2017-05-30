May and Corbyn put on the spot in live TV grilling

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

Both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have been forced to defend their records and answer tough questions from an audience as they faced a live television grilling. The Prime Minister came under fire from members of the studio audience over her cuts to public services and her plans for social care. While the Labour leader faced questioning on his attitude to security issues and past comments about the IRA and the Falklands War. The pair each faced 20 minutes of questions from the audience with a further 18 minutes in front of interviewer Jeremy Paxman, with Mr Corbyn going first. Appearing on a Sky News/Channel 4 "Battle for Number 10" broadcast, Mr Corbyn refused to be drawn on whether he would authorise a drone strike against a terrorist plotting overseas to attack the UK. "It is a hypothetical question," he said. "We have to look at the evidence that is there at the time to make that fatal decision one way or the other."

The Labour leader faced questions on his past comments about the IRA and Falklands War. Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn, a lifelong opponent of nuclear weapons who has made clear that he would never authorise their use, nevertheless indicated he would issue the customary final instructions to the commanders of the Trident submarine fleet if he became prime minister. "I will write the appropriate letter to our commanders who are obviously very responsible, very loyal naval officers," he said. Mrs May did not escape lightly either. During her grilling from the studio audience, Mrs May was accused by a police officer of presiding over "devastating" cuts, asked by a midwife to justify her "chronic underfunding" of the NHS and heckled over school funding. The 60-year-old insisted that she was determined to do the right thing for the country, referring to her reputation as a "bloody difficult woman". She added: "Doing what is the right thing by the country. Sometimes you have to be difficult in order to do that." Mrs May also reaffirmed that she would walk away from the forthcoming Brexit negotiations without a deal rather than accept a "bad" deal. "I think you have to. In negotiations you have to recognise that you're not in there to get a deal at any price."

Theresa May faced questions over her cuts to public services. Credit: PA