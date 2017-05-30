Michelle Partington: Invictus joy for RAF veteran who's seen the darkest days

The strange life of a television news reporter frequently allows you share peoples lives at the very best and the very worst of times.

It can be a privilege, but it can also be a tough experience.

Two years ago I first met Michelle Partington. She had been a life saver and a trailblazer, the RAF's first female paramedic on the Afghan frontline, but the Michelle I met was a shell of a woman.

Three gruelling tours and the dreadful things she had witnessed had left her struggling with PTSD. She had been forced to leave the RAF and was finding it difficult to step outside her home in Hindley Green near Wigan.

The courageous medic had to wear headphones to complete a simple trip to the shops. The noises of everyday life could without warning take her back to the Afghan battlefield so the sound of the real world had to be drowned out with loud music.