Olivia Newton-John postpones tour after second breast cancer diagnosis

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has postponed her upcoming tour dates after revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Following the release of her 2016 collaborative album, Liv On, the Grease star had been scheduled to perform a number of shows in the United States and Canada in June, but will now move the dates back in order to undergo treatment.

The 68-year-old hopes to be back on stage later in 2017.

Newton-John initially beat breast cancer 25 years ago and since then has done lots of work to help those suffering from the disease.

Last week the singer cancelled planned meet-and-greet events for the upcoming concerts due to "severe back pain", but as revealed in a Facebook post, the pain was caused by breast cancer which had spread to her lower back.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: "Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June US and Canadian concert tour dates.

"The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

"In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows."