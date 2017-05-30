- ITV Report
-
Rolf Harris jury discharged as they fail to reach a verdict
The jury trying Rolf Harris has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on four alleged sex attacks.
The retrial had heard from three women who claimed the Australian entertainer molested them when they were in their teens.
The alleged victims included a then-13-year-old who claimed Harris molested her after an episode of BBC children's programme Saturday Superstore in 1983.
Another woman alleged the singer and presenter groped her at a music event in London when she was 14 in 1971.
A third told jurors Harris touched her inappropriately while filming ITV show Star Games in 1978, when she was aged 16.
Lawyers for the 87-year-old Harris told the trial he would not give evidence as he did not remember the events.
They argued the women were motivated by greed, having coming forward after he was convicted in June 2014 of 12 counts of indecent assault.
The jury said they were unable to reach verdicts or majority 10-2 decisions on any of the charges after deliberating for just under five hours at London's Southwark Crown Court.
They were discharged by Judge Deborah Taylor while the prosecution were given until Tuesday afternoon to decide whether to seek a second retrial on the charges.
It was a retrial for Harris on three of the four counts, after a jury in a previous trial at the same court in January and February failed to reach verdicts.
Harris left HMP Stafford on licence part-way through his retrial after less than three years in prison.
He had been sentenced to five years and nine months in June 2014 for 12 unconnected indecent assaults, including against an eight-year-old autograph hunter.