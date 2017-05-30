Rolf Harris jury discharged as they fail to reach a verdict

Rolf Harris stood accused of four sex attacks between 1971 and 1983. Credit: Press Association

The jury trying Rolf Harris has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on four alleged sex attacks. The retrial had heard from three women who claimed the Australian entertainer molested them when they were in their teens. The alleged victims included a then-13-year-old who claimed Harris molested her after an episode of BBC children's programme Saturday Superstore in 1983. Another woman alleged the singer and presenter groped her at a music event in London when she was 14 in 1971.

Rolf Harris attended the retrial after being released from prison on licence for unconnected historical assaults. Credit: PA

A third told jurors Harris touched her inappropriately while filming ITV show Star Games in 1978, when she was aged 16. Lawyers for the 87-year-old Harris told the trial he would not give evidence as he did not remember the events. They argued the women were motivated by greed, having coming forward after he was convicted in June 2014 of 12 counts of indecent assault. The jury said they were unable to reach verdicts or majority 10-2 decisions on any of the charges after deliberating for just under five hours at London's Southwark Crown Court.

Rolf Harris served less than three years in prison for the unconnected indecent assaults. Credit: PA