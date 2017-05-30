Shares in BA owner plummet as luggage chaos continues

Shares in the owner of British Airways have nosedived into the red as Bank Holiday travellers still wait for their luggage after the weekend travel chaos.

Around 75,000 passengers were affected as BA planes at Gatwick and Heathrow airports remained grounded from Saturday to Monday because of a "catastrophic" IT failure.

Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group fell around 3% in the first day of trading in London - the same day the company confirmed it will operate a full flight schedule from Gatwick and Heathrow.

It came after free-falling company shares in Spanish trading on Monday wiped around 410 million euro (£357 million) off the stock.

Yet the airline confirmed a "significant number of customers" were still to receive their luggage after the disruption.