Sturgeon: SNP win would reinforce independence poll mandate

The SNP manifesto frees up £118 billion of public money across the UK, said Ms Sturgeon. Credit: ITV News

The SNP has unveiled its General Election manifesto pledging to increase the minimum wage and to call for a second independence referendum. Launching the manifesto the SNP leader and Scottish First Minister urged Scots to help her keep the Tories "in check". Nicola Sturgeon said the document "sets out a plan to end Tory cuts", freeing up £118 billion of public money across the UK over the term of the next parliament. Speaking at the launch in Perth, she said: "We know that decisions taken at Westminster in the years ahead will shape our country. Warning that crowd that "there was too much at stake for Brexit to be imposed on Scotland" Ms Sturgeon said the country "must have a choice about our future" between Brexit and independence.

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland must have its say over Brexit. Credit: PA

She warned Theresa May that if the SNP wins the most seats in Scotland on June 8 that "continued Tory attempts" to block another referendum would be "democratically unsustainable". Ms Sturgeon said: "I believe so strongly that at the end of the Brexit process - not now, but when the terms of the deal are known - Scotland must have a choice about our future; a choice between following the UK down the Brexit path or becoming an independent country." Ms Sturgeon said being taken out of the EU and the single market would put 80,000 jobs in Scotland at risk and would pose "a real danger to our farmers and fisherman, our universities, our food and drink businesses, to almost every sector of our economy". The SNP also gave its support to increasing the top rate of tax across the UK from 45p to 50p, alongside plans to increase the "real living wage" to just over £10 an hour by the end of the next parliament.

Ms Sturgeon said a win for SNP would reinforce calls for a second independence referendum. Credit: PA