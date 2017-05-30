Three arrested over Manchester bombing released without charge

Three men arrested in connection with the Manchester terror attack have been released without charge.

Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 20 and 24, from the Fallowfield area, and a 37-year-old man from the Blackley area have been released.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West counter terrorism unit, said: "The release of some people can be expected in investigations of this nature as we corroborate accounts that have been provided."

Eleven people are still in custody after being arrested following a number of raids across the country in the wake of the suicide bombing.