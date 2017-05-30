Tribute paid to keeper killed by tiger at Hamerton Zoo

A keeper killed by a tiger at a zoo in Cambridgeshire has been named in reports and described as the "shining light" of her workplace.

Rosa King, who has been named in reports as the Hamerton Zoo Park keeper who died on Monday in a "freak accident", was a "lovely lady" who was "absolutely passionate" about the animals in her care, a friend said.

Garry Chisholm, 59, a wildlife photographer in his spare time who knew Ms King through visiting the attraction in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, said the zoo revolved around the keeper.

Mr Chisholm, from Irchester, Northamptonshire, told the Press Association: "Rosa wasn't just a keeper at Hamerton Zoo - she was Hamerton Zoo.

"She was the absolute central point of it, the focal point of it. She was the shining light of it.

"It revolved around her.