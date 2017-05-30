Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen subpoenaed as part of Russia probe

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been called to appear before the committee who are investigating allegations that Russia meddled with the US election.

Mr Cohen was issued a subpoena by the panel to provide information and testimony about contacts he had with Russian officials as part of an ongoing probe into alleged ties between the Trump presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

A congressional aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that Mr Cohen had received the notice to appear from the US House Intelligence Committee.

Mr Cohen, a long-time attorney for the Trump Organisation and a personal lawyer for Mr Trump, told ABC News he has turned down invitations to appear from both the House Committee, and a separate Senate Committee.