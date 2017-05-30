Vote SNP to 'strengthen Scotland' against Tories, Sturgeon says ahead of manifesto launch

Voting SNP at the General Election will "strengthen Scotland's hand" against a Conservative government, Nicola Sturgeon has said ahead of her party's manifesto launch.

The publication of the document, delayed from last week due to the Manchester terror attack, comes as the SNP leader suggested the possibility of a "progressive alliance" that would pursue "progressive policies" at Westminster if the June 8 election resulted in a hung parliament.

Speaking ahead of the manifesto launch, First Minister Ms Sturgeon said: "While the Tories are set to plunge Britain into Brexit without a clear plan, a vote for the SNP will give us a strong hand in the Brexit negotiations to ensure Scotland's interests - on jobs and our economy - will be heard at the top table.

"Regardless of whether you voted Leave or Remain, a vote for the SNP at this election is a vote to ensure Scotland's interests are protected throughout that process.

"And the SNP will always make the case that Scotland should have the right to make our own decisions on Scotland's future - and stand against any Tory attempts to diminish the powers of our Scottish Parliament or reverse the gains of devolution."

She continued: "SNP MPs will always be a strong voice for Scotland, standing against Tory cuts. We will set out a clear plan to end mindless Tory austerity across the UK and to invest in public services."