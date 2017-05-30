Wenger set to sign new two-year Arsenal contract

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to sign a new two-year deal at the Emirates.

The Frenchman's future had looked in doubt as he ran down his existing contract but has opted to carry on following talks with the club's hierarchy.

Wenger won his seventh FA Cup trophy at the weekend when his side beat Chelsea in the final at Wembley, but has suffered criticism as the club missed out on Champions League qualification.

The club are set to formally confirm the contract in an announcement on Wednesday.