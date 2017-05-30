Why 'no deal' would be very bad for British trade if Brexit talks fail

Last night, when interviewed by Jeremy Paxman, the Prime Minister was unambiguous. Time and time again she issued the mantra "no deal is better than a bad deal".

But is it really?

I get that it’s a strong negotiating posture to make explicit that you are willing to walk away if need be. But no deal means the UK would default to WTO rules. And most economists and trade experts are clear – this would come at a clear cost.

Here are just some of their concerns: