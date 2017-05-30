- ITV Report
Women in court charged with murder of Kim Jong-nam
The two women charged with murdering the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un have appeared in court in Malaysia.
Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesian Siti Aisyah were flanked by armed guards when they arrived at court early on Tuesday morning.
Kim Jong-nam collapsed and died shortly after he was attacked with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent in Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.
VX is so toxic that even one touch would be enough to kill, an expert told ITV News.
The women charged with the murder told police they thought they were taking part in a harmless prank for a hidden-camera television show, with Aisyah saying she was paid £73 to do it.
Malaysian prosecutors have said both women would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.
Defence lawyers previously said they fear the two women will become scapegoats because other people who are believed to have knowledge of the case have fled Malaysia.
Police in the country said four North Korean suspects fled Malaysia on the day of the killing.