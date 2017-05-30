Women in court charged with murder of Kim Jong-nam

The two women charged with murdering the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un have appeared in court in Malaysia.

Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesian Siti Aisyah were flanked by armed guards when they arrived at court early on Tuesday morning.

Kim Jong-nam collapsed and died shortly after he was attacked with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent in Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

VX is so toxic that even one touch would be enough to kill, an expert told ITV News.