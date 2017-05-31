- ITV Report
Arsenal announce new two-year Arsene Wenger deal
Arsene Wenger has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal with Arsenal, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The Frenchman's contract was due to expire this summer but he has now agreed to stay at the Emirates despite fan protests throughout the season.
Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League which Wenger was heavily criticised for by the club's supporters. Winning the FA Cup, however, ensured the season finished on a high note.
Confirming Wenger will stay in north London will allow Arsenal to press on with their attempts to tie down Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who only have 12 months left on their respective deals.
Wenger has been Arsenal since joining the club in 1996 when he replaced Bruce Rioch at the helm.
During his tenure he has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies, a record for a manager.
Owner Stan Kroenke says the club once again plan to challenge for the Premier League title, which could see plenty of summer investment in the playing staff.
“Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”