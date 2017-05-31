Arsenal announce new two-year Arsene Wenger deal

Arsene Wenger has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal with Arsenal, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Frenchman's contract was due to expire this summer but he has now agreed to stay at the Emirates despite fan protests throughout the season.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League which Wenger was heavily criticised for by the club's supporters. Winning the FA Cup, however, ensured the season finished on a high note.

Confirming Wenger will stay in north London will allow Arsenal to press on with their attempts to tie down Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who only have 12 months left on their respective deals.