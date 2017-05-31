Breast surgeon Ian Paterson who performed needless operations on patients jailed for 15 years

A breast surgeon who performed needless operations on patients has been jailed for 15 years.

Ian Paterson lied to patients and exaggerated or invented their risk of cancer to convince them to go under the knife.

Many of his victims claim they have been left "disfigured" and "mutilated".

One patient looked like a "car crash victim" after undergoing an unnecessary mastectomy.

Although the criminal case involved just a sample of his patients, it is believed he may have carried out "completely unnecessary" operations on up to 1,000 people.

The 59-year-old's motive remains obscure, but his victims believe he was driven by greed to earn more money for his private practice.

Hundreds are now seeking compensation after being operated on at Spire Healthcare's Little Aston and Parkway hospitals in the West Midlands.