Britain's Got Talent final moved to avoid Manchester tribute concert clash

It comes after Ariana Grande and a host of other stars confirmed on Tuesday that they would be taking part in the One Love Manchester fundraising gig on Sunday night at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground.

The live final of the talent show will now air at 7.30pm on Saturday June 3, leaving viewers able to watch the benefit concert on BBC without missing out on seeing who is crowned 2017's BGT winner.

The airing of this year's Britain's Got Talent (BGT) final has been moved forward by a day in order to avoid clashing with the Manchester benefit concert.

The benefit concert will raise money for the victims and families of those who were caught up in last Monday's Manchester Arena attack and is being broadcast live on BBC TV and radio, Capital radio, and will also be streamed online.

Acts including Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan are lined up to perform alongside Grande as they pay tribute to the 22 people who died, and dozens who were injured, when a suicide bomber targeted Manchester Arena at the end of a Grande concert.

An ITV spokesman said: "Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund.

"ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause."

The British Soap Awards, which were due to be broadcast on Saturday from 8pm on ITV, have also been moved to accommodate the new TV scheduling and will be shown on Tuesday June 6.