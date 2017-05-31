- ITV Report
Corbyn to launch attack on Tories over NHS and schools
Jeremy Corbyn will launch an attack on the Tories today as he tries to shift his campaign focus onto schools and the NHS.
The Labour leader will claim that both will be at risk if the Conservatives win the election on 8 June with longer waiting lists and children "crammed" into primary schools.
In a speech in London, Mr Corbyn will claim that new analysis shows that under Tory plans, 5.5 million people will find themselves on NHS waiting lists in England by 2022.
Mr Corbyn will also claim that 1.5 million older and vulnerable people will not have their care needs met.
In addition he will say that 650,000 children will be "crammed" into primary school classes larger than 30 pupils, and families will be nearly £450 worse off per child as a result of Tory plans to scrap free school meals for 1.7 million children.
"The futures of our NHS and schools are at stake in this election," Mr Corbyn will claim.
"Labour will invest in our people, schools and hospitals. We will cut class sizes, take a million people off the NHS waiting list and ensure people get the care they deserve.
"By contrast, another five years of the Tories would be disastrous for our public services."
For the Tories, Work and Pension Secretary Damian Green accused Mr Corbyn of using "made up numbers" and sought to shift attention back to the looming Brexit talks.
"Brexit negotiations start 11 days after people vote and are crucial to our economic security and the future of public services," he said.
"Made-up numbers from Corbyn cannot hide the fact he's not up to the job of getting the deal we need."
But the Labour leader also faced fresh questions about his approach to immigration as a Labour discussion document indicated the party could open up routes for unskilled foreign workers to come to the UK.
Labour played down these reports insisting the document leaked to the Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail was a discussion paper and "not a statement of Labour policy".
The Liberal Democrats will also seek to put pressure on Mrs May, claiming that her plan to axe free school meals for infants in England will put children's health at risk.
"Theresa May is not only risking the health of some of our youngest children, but she will also create terrible inequality in the classroom," former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg said as the party launched a poster campaign on the issue in London.