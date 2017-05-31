Corbyn to launch attack on Tories over NHS and schools

Jeremy Corbyn will launch an attack on the Tories today as he tries to shift his campaign focus onto schools and the NHS.

The Labour leader will claim that both will be at risk if the Conservatives win the election on 8 June with longer waiting lists and children "crammed" into primary schools.

In a speech in London, Mr Corbyn will claim that new analysis shows that under Tory plans, 5.5 million people will find themselves on NHS waiting lists in England by 2022.

Mr Corbyn will also claim that 1.5 million older and vulnerable people will not have their care needs met.

In addition he will say that 650,000 children will be "crammed" into primary school classes larger than 30 pupils, and families will be nearly £450 worse off per child as a result of Tory plans to scrap free school meals for 1.7 million children.

"The futures of our NHS and schools are at stake in this election," Mr Corbyn will claim.

"Labour will invest in our people, schools and hospitals. We will cut class sizes, take a million people off the NHS waiting list and ensure people get the care they deserve.

"By contrast, another five years of the Tories would be disastrous for our public services."

For the Tories, Work and Pension Secretary Damian Green accused Mr Corbyn of using "made up numbers" and sought to shift attention back to the looming Brexit talks.