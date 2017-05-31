Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

#Covfefe: Trump's cryptic late night tweet inspires social media

Donald Trump's tweet left many of his 31 million followers puzzled and many others inspired. Credit: Twitter/Donald Trump

Is it a password, is it a joke or could it even be Russian code?

Donald Trump's cryptic middle-of-the-night Twitter sign off has sparked all of the above suggestions as the phrase "covfefe" went viral on social media.

The US president's unexplained word, which at first glance appears a typo, has inspired rival wizard Twitter handles, countless gags and - before you even look to cash in - been bought out as a website and sold as a t-shirt.

Here's the best selection of the reaction to his 5am tweet:

  • Could covfefe be an acronym?
  • Will he wake up and realise he misspelled coffee?

  • Is Trump speaking a different language?

  • Is it a (dangerous) code?

  • Covfefe inspires a host of memes and videos

  • It sparked warring wizards
  • Others found a new covfefe twist on old phrases
  • Finally, the most plausible: he misspelled coverage, didn't he?