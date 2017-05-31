- ITV Report
#Covfefe: Trump's cryptic late night tweet inspires social media
Is it a password, is it a joke or could it even be Russian code?
Donald Trump's cryptic middle-of-the-night Twitter sign off has sparked all of the above suggestions as the phrase "covfefe" went viral on social media.
The US president's unexplained word, which at first glance appears a typo, has inspired rival wizard Twitter handles, countless gags and - before you even look to cash in - been bought out as a website and sold as a t-shirt.
Here's the best selection of the reaction to his 5am tweet:
