Donald Trump 'set to withdraw from climate change deal'

US President says he will announce his decision in the 'next few days' Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump could be set to withdraw the US from landmark global climate agreement the 'Paris accord' - a deal which unites most of the world in a singular focus to reduce carbon emissions. According to a White House official the president is expected to withdraw from the pact and aides are looking for "caveats in the language" related to the exit, although no final decision has yet been made. Mr Trump has suggested in a tweet on Wednesday that he will announce his final decision on where the US stands in regard to the Paris Accord in the "next few days".

If Mr Trump opts to abandon the Paris deal he would be fulfilling one of the central campaign pledges that he made during last year's presidential race but at the same time it would likely anger international allies. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already warned that the days in which the EU "can fully count on others are somewhat over" after being left disheartened following a G7 summit at the weekend where Mr Trump said he needed more time to decide whether to back the key climate accord. Mr Trump is said to currently favour an exit but has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and is thought to be meeting with aides before making his decision.

What is the Paris Accord?