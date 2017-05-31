Former champion Margaret Court: Tennis is 'full of lesbians'

Margaret Court has been criticised for her views. Credit: PA

Australian tennis legend Margaret Court has caused further controversy after saying the sport was "full of lesbians". Christian Pastor Court, 74, also stated her belief that transgender children are the "work of the devil" in a radio interview. The 24-time singles champion recently stated she would avoid travelling on Qantas due to their support for same-sex marriage.

The Margaret Court Arena hosts showpiece games. Credit: PA

"When I was playing there was only a couple [of lesbians]," Court told Vision Christian Radio. "But those couple that led took young ones into parties and things. What you get at the top is often what you'll get right through that sport. "We're there to help them overcome. We're not against the people."

Sam Stosur says players may stop playing on the Margaret Court Arena. Credit: PA