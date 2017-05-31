- ITV Report
-
Former champion Margaret Court: Tennis is 'full of lesbians'
Australian tennis legend Margaret Court has caused further controversy after saying the sport was "full of lesbians".
Christian Pastor Court, 74, also stated her belief that transgender children are the "work of the devil" in a radio interview.
The 24-time singles champion recently stated she would avoid travelling on Qantas due to their support for same-sex marriage.
"When I was playing there was only a couple [of lesbians]," Court told Vision Christian Radio.
"But those couple that led took young ones into parties and things. What you get at the top is often what you'll get right through that sport.
"We're there to help them overcome. We're not against the people."
Sam Stosur recently stated that tennis players could reject playing on the Margaret Court Arena named after the former star at the Australian Open due to her views. In addition, former players Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King say the governing body should re-name the venue.
Tennis Australia, however, have stated they will not strip Court of the accolade, saying her views are a personal matter.