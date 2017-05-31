- ITV Report
-
Former classmate of Manchester bomber tells ITV News: Authorities didn't listen to our warnings
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
A former friend and classmate of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi says she feels "let down" that nothing was done after she raised the alarm about the changes in the 22-year-old's behaviour.
Speaking to ITV News on the condition of anonymity, she said the Manchester Arena attack which claimed 22 lives "could have been prevented" if swifter action had been taken by authorities.
She said: "I really think these innocent children could still be here today if they took what we said seriously and acted on it."
According to Abedi's ex-friend, the bomber had changed "suddenly" leading her and other members of Manchester's Libyan community to come forward and raise specific concerns with authorities prior to last Monday's attack.
She said: "He'd go drinking, he'd go clubbing and then he suddenly changed and it wasn't gradual. It all literally happened overnight."
"I think we've all been let down, because this person has been reported and clearly they hadn't been keeping a close watch on him and we trust these services and now we all feel let down."
The Home Office told ITV News it "does not comment on ongoing police investigations" when asked about the claims that warnings about Abedi had been given to MI5.
It comes after reports emerged on Monday that MI5 has reportedly launched two urgent inquiries into missed warnings over the Manchester bomber.