Former classmate of Manchester bomber tells ITV News: Authorities didn't listen to our warnings

A former friend and classmate of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi says she feels "let down" that nothing was done after she raised the alarm about the changes in the 22-year-old's behaviour.

Speaking to ITV News on the condition of anonymity, she said the Manchester Arena attack which claimed 22 lives "could have been prevented" if swifter action had been taken by authorities.

She said: "I really think these innocent children could still be here today if they took what we said seriously and acted on it."