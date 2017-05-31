- ITV Report
'Ian Paterson should have been jailed for life,' says victim
A victim of "monster" breast surgeon Ian Paterson said he should have been jailed for life for his crimes.
Christine Comerford told ITV News she was disappointed with the 15 year sentence Paterson got for performing "completely unnecessary" operations on patients.
"I'm relieved the trial is over, but I believe Ian Paterson should have got a life sentence.
"All the victims have a life sentence, and we are living with our scars every day.
"The reality is he will probably be out after serving half his sentence, and we are left living with this for the rest of our lives.
"Every day we are waking up and looking at the scars that will never go away."
Ms Comerford said although Paterson had gone to prison she still didn't believe he thought he was guilty of doing anything wrong.
"I haven't seen any kind of remorse whatsoever, which is quite distressing."
She added his crimes, which could go back as far as 20 years, should have been uncovered "years and years ago".
"He was held accountable in various hospitals, but it was never really taken any further than a slap on the wrist.
"For the patients that he's looked after, within the private sector and the NHS, there were multiple opportunities for him to be taken to account and it never happened which I just find unbelievable."