'Ian Paterson should have been jailed for life,' says victim

A victim of "monster" breast surgeon Ian Paterson said he should have been jailed for life for his crimes.

Christine Comerford told ITV News she was disappointed with the 15 year sentence Paterson got for performing "completely unnecessary" operations on patients.

"I'm relieved the trial is over, but I believe Ian Paterson should have got a life sentence.

"All the victims have a life sentence, and we are living with our scars every day.

"The reality is he will probably be out after serving half his sentence, and we are left living with this for the rest of our lives.

"Every day we are waking up and looking at the scars that will never go away."