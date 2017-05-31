- ITV Report
Jeff Brazier reveals sons' struggle over death of their mother Jade Goody
Jeff Brazier has told how his two sons have said they wished he had died instead of their mother Jade Goody.
The presenter raised Bobby, 13, and Freddie, 12, as a single parent after the Big Brother star died of cervical cancer in 2009, aged 27.
Brazier, 38, told The Sun the boys are still struggling with their loss.
"The worst possible thing I've heard from both boys would be, 'I wish it was you that was dead and not mum'," he said.
"My expectation was always that they'd take things out on me, but I didn't know to what extent.
"I didn't know as they grew older, what would be possible to come out of their mouths.
"Grief generates the worst possible feelings, it really clouds your judgement.
"The words they come out with, they're not always in control of and they're just saying them because what they're actually trying to say is 'Dad, help me'.
"I know I shouldn't be just hearing the words, I should be diving out of the way of them and recognising where they come from -- and know there is a great need for me to look after that feeling of anger."
Brazier trained to be a life coach following the death of his former girlfriend, and has also written a book called The Grief Survival Guide.
But he said in the immediate aftermath he shut people out.
"Battening down the hatches was my coping mechanism," he said.
"What mattered to me more that anything was that I did everything I could to be there for the boys and their grief. So I stopped socialising with friends, stopped ringing people.
"That was important for a period of time but I should have then let everyone back in a little - I didn't."