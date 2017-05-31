Jeff Brazier reveals sons' struggle over death of their mother Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier has told how his two sons have said they wished he had died instead of their mother Jade Goody.

The presenter raised Bobby, 13, and Freddie, 12, as a single parent after the Big Brother star died of cervical cancer in 2009, aged 27.

Brazier, 38, told The Sun the boys are still struggling with their loss.

"The worst possible thing I've heard from both boys would be, 'I wish it was you that was dead and not mum'," he said.

"My expectation was always that they'd take things out on me, but I didn't know to what extent.

"I didn't know as they grew older, what would be possible to come out of their mouths.

"Grief generates the worst possible feelings, it really clouds your judgement.

"The words they come out with, they're not always in control of and they're just saying them because what they're actually trying to say is 'Dad, help me'.