Liam Gallagher dedicates first solo concert to Manchester attack victims

Liam Gallagher has dedicated his first solo concert to the victims of the Manchester attack.

The former Oasis frontman's gig at the 02 Ritz in his home city sold out in minutes, with all profits donated to help the families of the 22 people killed and more than 100 injured in the blast caused by bomber Salman Abedi.

The 44-year-old had said he wanted to "try and help people pick up" in the aftermath of the attack.

Gallagher opened his set by announcing "we are together" before launching into the opening number, Rock n' Roll Star.

He showcased new tracks from his forthcoming album As You Were, as well as playing Oasis favourites.