At least 67 wounded and several killed in Kabul car bombing

At least 67 people have been wounded and several others killed in a car bombing near the German embassy in Kabul.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen rising above the centre of the Afghan capital, close to the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

"It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is," a police spokesperson said.

The explosion was so strong that it shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in homes hundreds of metres away.