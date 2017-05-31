Moment migrant boat bursts into flames

This is the moment a migrant boat burst into flames off the coast of Spain.

More than 30 migrants had to be rescued after the dinghy caught fire forcing them to jump overboard.

The rescue operation was caught on camera by a Portuguese Air Force plane who helped alert the coast guard.

A helicopter and a life boat were sent to help the 34 migrants who were then taken to a port in southern Spain.

More than 1,000 migrants have already died this year trying to get cross the Mediterranean.