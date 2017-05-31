More mild, muggy air

A mild night as we draw in moist muggy air from the Continent. Along southern counties it'll become quite misty and grey - giving a slow start for those up bright and early until the sun gets to work. The misty low cloud will be nibbled away and it'll become to cheer up - and warm up. Feeling toasty and a little close and muggy by the afternoon with highs of 25C or so.

Further north and west - more cloud rolling in as rain slides into Northern Ireland and Scotland - steadiest for western spots. Here feeling cooler and fresher with temperatures on the modest side.