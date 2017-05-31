Mother and son 'faked death' as part of £136,000 insurance scam

A mother has admitted to "faking" her own death, with the help of her son, in order to try and claim a £136,000 life insurance policy payout.

Arafa Nassib, 48, and 18-year-old son Adil Kasim, admitted conspiring in a scam to commit fraud against Scottish Widows between March and December last year by claiming Nassib had died in Zanzibar.

The duo, who entered guilty pleas at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, made fraudulent claims against two policies - one worth £115,267, and another worth £21,263, the court heard.

Another man Yusuf Abdullah, 18, who is also accused of being part of the conspiracy has denied charges that the trio conspired together to commit the fraud by false representation to claim the money.

The prosecution has until June 14 to decide whether to proceed with the case against Abdullah and then a sentencing date for Nassib and Kasim will be set.