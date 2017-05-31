Punter could win hundreds of thousands on bet if Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister

One punter could earn themselves hundreds of thousands of pounds if Boris Johnson ends up as Prime Minister.

A Ladbrokes customer staked £2,000 on the former London mayor being made PM by July 1 - at odds of 100/1.

The gambler, from Chelsea, west London, placed the bet on Wednesday, and could take home £200,000 if Mr Johnson is elevated to Number 10.

Foreign Secretary Mr Johnson is re-standing as Conservative candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the upcoming election on June 8.

The 52-year-old was widely expected to run for the Tory leadership last year following the resignation of David Cameron in the wake of the EU referendum.

His plans were scuppered, however, when Michael Gove announced he would also launch a bid for the top spot.