St Ann’s Square: The place where Manchester came to grieve

Ashen-faced and teary-eyed they stood, still struggling to comprehend what had happened to their city.

Many waited patiently in the blistering heat to add to the mountain of flowers, teddy bears, balloons and cards that have transformed St Ann's Square into a shrine to those who went to a pop concert and never came home.

The square has become the epicentre of Manchester's grief; a place where the raw emotion is so potent it almost consumes you the moment you enter its vicinity.

“Mummy, are people putting flowers down because of that bomb?" one five-year-old boy was heard asking.

Other children - some no older than eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the atrocity - gripped their mothers' hands tightly, confused as to why an individual would want to tear so many lives apart.

Lives like Simon Callander’s.

As he read tributes to his 18-year-old daughter Georgina at the vigil, he noticed a distressed mother hugging her son on the other side of the rope line.

The grief-stricken father turned to her, placed his arm on her shoulder and calmly said: “Look after him, because you never know.”

He walked on to comfort his wife and son, leaving the woman and police family liaison officer in tears.