Theresa May no-show slammed in TV election debate

Theresa May's decision to miss a major television debate ahead of the General Election came under fire after Jeremy Corbyn's surprise decision to take part.

The Prime Minster said she wanted to speak directly with voters instead of "squabbling" with other party leaders so Home Secretary Amber Rudd was sent out to represent the Conservative party instead.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron slammed the Prime Minister for "running away" from the BBC debate in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

He said: "Good leaders don't run away from a debate. Theresa May should undoubtedly be here.