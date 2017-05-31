Tiger Woods 'found by police asleep at the wheel'

Tiger Woods was found by police asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running, documents show.

The golfer was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after police found him at the side of a six-lane Florida road.

He was later charged with driving under the influence.

There was no alcohol in the 41-year-old's system, but his speech was slow and slurred and he did not know how far away from home he was, according to a police affidavit.

Woods released a statement on Monday in which he said "alcohol was not involved in his arrest", and breath tests showed there was no alcohol in his system.

Police described the former golf world number one as "co-operative as much as possible", but said he had trouble keeping his eyes open and kept falling asleep.

In a statement, Woods said his arrest came after an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he added.