- ITV Report
-
Tiger Woods 'found by police asleep at the wheel'
Tiger Woods was found by police asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running, documents show.
The golfer was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after police found him at the side of a six-lane Florida road.
He was later charged with driving under the influence.
There was no alcohol in the 41-year-old's system, but his speech was slow and slurred and he did not know how far away from home he was, according to a police affidavit.
Woods released a statement on Monday in which he said "alcohol was not involved in his arrest", and breath tests showed there was no alcohol in his system.
Police described the former golf world number one as "co-operative as much as possible", but said he had trouble keeping his eyes open and kept falling asleep.
In a statement, Woods said his arrest came after an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.
"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he added.
The 14-time major winner is currently recovering from recent back surgery and told police he was taking various different medications.
Documents also revealed the car had suffered damage on the driver's side of the car, with both tyres flat and there was minor damage to the rims.
There also was minor damage to the front driver's side bumper and rear bumper, and the passenger rear light appeared to be out.
The affidavit said Woods failed a sobriety test on the side of the road because he could not keep his balance or follow instructions.
At one point, police said he appeared to be on the verge of falling over and one officer rushed over to catch him.
Woods had only returned to competition after a 15-month absence through injury, in December, and had to pull out of appearing in Augusta in April - which would have marked the 20th anniversary of his first Masters victory - due to his injury.
Woods is to appear before a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on July 5 on the driving under the influence charge.