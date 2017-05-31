Toddlers who spend hours staring at phones, tablets and TVs at risk of developing future addictions

Toddlers who spend hours staring at phones, tablets and TVs could develop addictions in later life, experts warn.

A Good Morning Britain survey of 1,000 parents revealed 25% of under twos are having up to three hours of screen time a day.

This can lead to screen dependency disorders, such as smartphone addiction and computer game addiction, as they grow up.

Mum Jodie White sought help for her son Oliver, who would sometimes watch three devices at one time.

She said: "I would say Oliver is on the iPad or the phone for at least three hours a day.

"If my phone has no charge, or if he's on something and it runs out of charge, he launches it.

"If I say no or take it off him he will have the biggest paddy on the planet, so sometimes it's just easier to let him be."