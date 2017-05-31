University apologises after asking female students to wear 'low-cut' tops to graduation

A Belgian university has apologised after an email was sent round suggesting female students should wear "low-cut" tops to graduation.

The email said "from an aesthetic point of view, it is preferable if young women wear a dress or a skirt and a nice low neckline".

Male students were told they could wear a suit.

The Brussels Free University later posted an apology on Facebook saying the dress code instructions were "inappropriate".

"They are contrary to the values defended daily by the university and its faculty", it added.