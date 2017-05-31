- ITV Report
-
University apologises after asking female students to wear 'low-cut' tops to graduation
A Belgian university has apologised after an email was sent round suggesting female students should wear "low-cut" tops to graduation.
The email said "from an aesthetic point of view, it is preferable if young women wear a dress or a skirt and a nice low neckline".
Male students were told they could wear a suit.
The Brussels Free University later posted an apology on Facebook saying the dress code instructions were "inappropriate".
"They are contrary to the values defended daily by the university and its faculty", it added.
The email came to light after it was posted on the ULB Confessions page with the caption "a little scandal".
The post was shared more than 600 times with many accusing the university of sexism.
ULB Confessions later posted it was glad to see the media had picked up the story.
It also thanked them for "supporting our fight against sexism" and joked they now wanted US President Donald Trump's support.