Zoo where keeper was killed by tiger 'told to improve emergency communications'

Rosa King was described as 'inspirational' by friends. Credit: SWNS

The zoo where a keeper was killed by a tiger in a "freak accident", had been told by inspectors to improve its emergency communications systems, it has been reported. Hamerton Zoo Park said Rosa King, 34, was killed when a tiger entered the enclosure she was in, adding the animal had not escaped, contrary to earlier reports. The long-serving zookeeper was described as "inspirational" and enjoyed working with her "beloved cats", friends said, while her mother said she "wouldn't have done anything else" as a career.

Zoo keeper Rosa King 'wouldn't have done anything else' as a career, her mother said. Credit: SWNS

The Daily Telegraph said said the Huntingdon zoo had been criticised following an inspection in 2013 - which ordered the owners to "review and replace ageing safety barriers where the structural integrity of the barrier is compromised". The report, quoted in the paper, added: "Inspectors consider that reliance on mobiles to communicate in an emergency is not sufficient and the system needs to be upgraded to ensure that all relevant staff can be contacted simultaneously."

Police next to the tiger enclosure on Monday. Credit: EBU