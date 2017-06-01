Touts target 10,000 free tickets to Manchester charity show intended for victims and families

Calculating ticket touts have tried to get their hands on more than 10,000 free tickets for Sunday's One Love Manchester concert - with some already appearing on resale websites.

Ariana Grande announced the charity show after her performance in the city came to a horrifying end when a suicide bomber struck in the foyer of the arena, killing 22 people.

Tickets were offered at no charge to people who had been at the show that night, with the rest going on sale to the general public at £40 a piece.