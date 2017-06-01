Manchester attack charity concert tickets sell out in minutes

Tickets for the all-star benefit concert in aid of the victims of the Manchester bombing have sold out in under 20 minutes.

Demand for the One Love Manchester concert caused the Ticketmaster website to crash as 140,000 fans rushed to try and buy the £40 tickets.

Some of the biggest names in music will assemble alongside US pop star Ariana Grande to help raise funds for the victims and relatives of those who died at her concert in the Manchester Arena last week.

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan will lead the line-up at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground in the city on Sunday.

The concert will mark Grande's first appearance since Salman Abedi's suicide attack which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.