'BA team did everything possible' Willie Walsh backs BA boss Alex Cruz over bank holiday flight chaos

Willie Walsh, the chief of BA owners IAG, has given his full backing to the airline's boss Alex Cruz after 75,000 passengers were left stranded over bank holiday weekend.

An IT failure caused by a power surge could be set to cost BA as much as £100 million in compensation claims from disgruntled travellers, but Walsh said Cruz did "everything possible" in the crisis.

He apologised for the disruption caused to passengers who were stranded on Saturday.

"I'm pleased that British Airways has been able to recover from the significant disruption that they faced on Saturday," he told reporters.

"I think the team at British Airways, under the leadership of Alex Cruz, has done everything possible to get British Airways back flying a full schedule as quickly as possible. We clearly apologise to any of our customers who were disrupted."