- ITV Report
Bank of England staff balloted on taking industrial action over 'derisory' pay rise
Bank of England staff are being balloted on whether to take industrial action over a pay increase which has been branded "derisory" by the Unite union.
Unite has branded the bank "arrogant and out of touch" over what it said is a below inflation pay rise.
Regional officer Mercedes Sanchez said staff would start voting for industrial action due to an "outright refusal to negotiate a fair pay deal".
"The bank's disgraceful snub of low-paid staff stinks of arrogance and represents an organisation thoroughly out of touch with the reality of the pressure staff face meeting their costs of living," Ms Sanchez said.
The union is calling on the bank to return to the negotiating table to discuss a "fair settlement" employees in order to avoid any industrial action.
The ballot, which closes on June 21, involves staff in the maintenance, reception and facilities departments.