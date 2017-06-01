- ITV Report
-
Campaign Live: Thursday 1st June
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Ukip deputy leader Peter Whittle at a press conference
- Tim Farron and Nick Clegg visit a Brexit rally and a hospital
- Theresa May gives a speech in the North East
- Jeremy Corbyn in Essex
- Comedian Eddie Izzard campaigning in Cheshire