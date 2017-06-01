Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Campaign Live: Thursday 1st June

Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.

We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.

Events today include:

  • Ukip deputy leader Peter Whittle at a press conference
  • Tim Farron and Nick Clegg visit a Brexit rally and a hospital
  • Theresa May gives a speech in the North East
  • Jeremy Corbyn in Essex
  • Comedian Eddie Izzard campaigning in Cheshire