Cyber-related child sex crimes soar 44% in a year

Every day in the UK there are 15 cases of child sexual abuse linked to the internet, a 44% rise on last year, new figures show.

Thousands of cases of rape, sexual assault and grooming, which had an online element, were among the offences recorded by police last year.

The youngest recorded victim was just three-years-old.

In total there were 5,653 child sex crimes involving the internet recorded in 2016/2017, an increase of 44% on the previous year.

Following the revelation of the information, the NSPCC is urging the next government to introduce strict internet safety measures to protect children.

The information was obtained through Freedom of Information requests made by the NSPCC to police forces in England and Wales, and the figures given are from the 39 forces who replied.

For the past two years, police have been required by law to add a "cyber flag" to any child sexual offences that involved the internet in some form.

This could include activity such as online grooming, using the internet to meet up with a child, or an individual pretending to be someone online that they were not.