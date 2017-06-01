'Dangerous' prisoner who escaped from hospital arrested

A "dangerous" prisoner who escaped from a hospital has been arrested.

Michal Kisier escaped from guards at Salisbury District Hospital as he waited for treatment for a head injury on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was arrested on Wednesday night after being spotted by a member of the public walking past a nursery in Nunton, a village close to Salisbury.

Kisier, also known as Michal Kisiel, remains in custody and will be returned to prison in due course.

During the 25-hour search for Kisier, police received a large number of calls from the public, with alleged sightings across the country.

Extensive searches were carried out for Kisier, with police using drones, police dogs and the force helicopter in the search for the fugitive, with officers believing he may have pre-planned his escape.

Superintendent Sue Austin said: "I would like to thank the public for all of their help in finding this escaped prisoner.

"As much as we are able to use policing methods to find him, ultimately it was an alert member of our community who spotted the offender and proactively called 999.

"It is times like this when everyone pulls together to help us keep our communities safe."

Kisier, formerly of Luton, was serving a five-year sentence at HMP Erlestoke, a category C prison near Devizes.

He was jailed in April 2016 after subjecting a mother and her teenage daughter to a "terrifying eight-hour ordeal" following a disagreement over money.

Kisier, who is originally from Poland, kept the pair prisoners in their home, taping the daughter to a chair and threatening to kill them, Luton Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of false imprisonment, two charges of possessing bladed articles and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.