Dazed Tiger Woods struggles to walk in straight line in arrest video

Police footage has emerged of Tiger Woods' arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, in which he appears dazed and stumbles around.

The former world number one golfer was found by police asleep at the wheel of his car, with the engine running, in the early hours of Monday morning.

He was later charged with driving under the influence, something the 41-year-old blamed on an "unexpected reaction" to a mix of prescription medications.

Jupiter Police Department released dashboard footage of Woods failing to pass a sobriety test and getting arrested close to his home in Florida.

The video shows Woods failing to walk barefoot in a straight line after getting out of his 2015 Mercedes AMG, which had flat tyres and damage which police said was recent.