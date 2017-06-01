Leaders urge Donald Trump not to withdraw from landmark climate change deal

Donald Trump is expected to reveal his plans on Thursday evening. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has been urged not to abandon a landmark climate change deal amid speculation he is set to pull the US from the global pact. The 'Paris accord' to reduce carbon emissions, was agreed in the 2015, and signed by nearly 200 countries. On Wednesday, the US President tweeted that he will announce his decision on the agreement "over the next few days".

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

If Mr Trump opts to abandon the Paris deal he would be fulfilling one of the central campaign pledges that he made during the US presidential race. He has previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage US manufacturing. Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama signed up to the deal without ratification by the US Senate. The White House has signalled that Mr Trump is expected withdraw from the pact and aides are deliberating "caveats in the language" related to an exit.

In response, European Union leaders and China have reiterated the importance of the climate change deal. China's Premier Li Keqiang said fighting climate change is a "global consensus" and "international responsibility". Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said: "It's not invented by China... and we realise that this is a global consensus agreement. "As a big developing nation we should shoulder our international responsibility." China has said it will work with the EU to uphold the international agreement on climate change even if the US withdraws. Mrs Merkel said she was pleased China is committed to sticking to its climate treaty obligations.

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has also encouraged Mr Trump not to "change the (political) climate for the worse".

Donald Tusk @eucopresident Follow .@realdonaldtrump please don't change the (political) climate for the worse.

Russia has also spoken out ahead of Mr Trump's decision with a Kremlin statement saying the Paris agreement would be less effective without the major participants.

What is the Paris Accord?

World leaders spent years in difficult negotiations to produce the Paris accord to reduce carbon emissions. A voluntarily promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change was agreed in 2015.

147 out of the 195 countries that signed up have ratified the deal to date